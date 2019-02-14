If there’s a right way to spend a surf trip in the south of France, Dion Agius, Chippa Wilson and Jay Davies certainly know it well. The high-flying crew, along with the gents at Wasted Talent Magazine, used a cabin tucked in the foggy, fern-laden forests as a basecamp for their hunt for steep ramp sections along the French dunes for their new edit, “La Cabane.” The film is beautifully edited and features as much inverted, contorted, highly-technical aerial surfing as you’d expect from the world-renowned punters. So press play and take some notes if you’re looking to get well above the lip anytime soon.