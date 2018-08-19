While charger Lachlan Rombouts may drive a Subaru Outback on land, he’s a Cadillac man when it comes to driving through the large and hollow sections of XXL waves-preferring 12′ of foam under his feet.

In the edit above, Rombouts walks us through a heavy session at North Avalon a couple years ago where he drew upon his once-snapped-now-repaired gun to hunt monsters. Rombouts shares his relatable and very real struggle of being a surf-hooked grommet stuck hours away from the beach and how that ultimately lead up to a life-changing session.