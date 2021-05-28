Lake Tahoe–Believe It or Not–Is Surfable

Despite its location 6,225 feet above sea level, Lake Tahoe boasts 72 miles of shoreline that can produce–if you squint really hard and have the right equipment–rideable surf. In the third episode of this season’s “Weird Waves”, Dylan Graves heads to California’s famous ski destination to link up with a couple of local lake whisperers and find novel waves 400-plus miles away from the Pacific Ocean. Graves has experience sniffing out novel set-ups along lakes and rivers (that’s kind of the whole point of his show), but surfing Lake Tahoe proved to be a unique adventure of its own.

Click play to watch Graves and the “Weird Waves” crew chase a storm inland, and be sure to check out the rest of season 3 here, here and here.