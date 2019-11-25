Due to a lack of sizable swell, commish Jessi Miley Dyer has called off the first two days of competition of the lululemon Maui Pro, which means you won’t be able to see the world’s best don jerseys and rip into the machine-like perfection that is Honolua Bay until later in the week. But luckily for us all, there were plenty of filmers on hand last week during a fun run of swell to capture the freakish talent of the women who decided to get to the Valley Isle early for some warm-up sessions.

As you’ll see in the edit above, World No. 2 and title race contender Lakey Peterson arrived on Maui well before the start of the waiting period and is looking lethal. If Lakey stays in fine form, she’ll have a chance to take down Carissa for her first ever world title. But she definitely has her work cut out for her. In order to claim the trophy, Lakey will need too get past Tyler Wright (who, you most likely know, announced her return to competition this weekend) and Silvana Lima in Round 1 and then mow down anyone else who stands between her and that podium.