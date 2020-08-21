After her beloved Rincon went dormant for summer, Lakey Peterson flipped hemispheres and spent a few months in and around the Bells Beach zone (where her husband’s family is from) sampling the abundance of long, reeling right-handers (and even a few lefts). And who can blame her for ditching California for a few months — she’s seemingly found the yin to her Santa Barbara yang. The air at the 0:29-mark surely puts the pop in Winkipop and just past the one-minute mark we get served up a bountiful platter of trademark Lakey Peterson fronthand gouges. This quick and raw, no-frills-strictly-ripping edit could potentially be considered foreshadowing. Might Lakey ring the coveted Bell trophy in 2021? Wouldn’t surprise us one bit.