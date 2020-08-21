After her beloved Rincon went dormant for summer, Lakey Peterson flipped hemispheres and spent a few months in and around the Bells Beach zone (where her husband’s family is from) sampling the abundance of long, reeling right-handers (and even a few lefts). And who can blame her for ditching California for a few months — she’s seemingly found the yin to her Santa Barbara yang. The air at the 0:29-mark surely puts the pop in Winkipop and just past the one-minute mark we get served up a bountiful platter of trademark Lakey Peterson fronthand gouges. This quick and raw, no-frills-strictly-ripping edit could potentially be considered foreshadowing. Might Lakey ring the coveted Bell trophy in 2021? Wouldn’t surprise us one bit.

Watch

shino matsuda

Meet Japan’s 2021 Olympic Hopeful Shino Matsuda

More Surfer Videos
LTG-8.3.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS