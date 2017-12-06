How many Billabong riders can you spot hidden in this clip? There’s Occy serving boardwalk food, Italo Ferreira on roller skates, and Tyler Warren and Griffin Colapinto hanging in an alleyway. There, we just did it for you! Here’s Laura Enever, Josie Prendergast, Alessa Quizon, and Felicity Palmateer ripping in and around Venice Beach. Every maneuver in every edit ad infinitum should pull sound effects from the ’80s.