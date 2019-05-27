Laura Enever is no longer on Tour, but she is still very much touring the world in search of waves and new experiences. Case in point: the surf trip she took to Sri Lanka, recently documented in the edit above. In the second episode in Billabong’s new series, “Know the Feeling” (which spotlights women surfers around the world), Enever does a proper jaunt through the wave-rich country of Sri Lanka. Between checking waves and getting a feel for the tropical Sri Lankan landscape (and seeing hangry elephants), Enever visits three local women who are helping to shift the cultural norm of historically male-dominated lineups. Press play and enjoy viewing a popular surf destination through the eyes of Enever and the local women who call Sri Lanka home.

