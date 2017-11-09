Laurie Towner Has a Regular Job Now, Just Like You

Remember Laurie Towner? Famed charger of ludicrous slabs all over Australia and the South Pacific, and anywhere else he could find them. Pipe Masters wildcard entrant. World-class surfer, world-class courage. He was once paid to do all that charging, but as sponsorship dollars have dried up in recent years, Towner, now a dedicated family man, lost his ride, and began the life of a workaday surfer. Just one who can also ride the planet’s scariest waves. This charming little vid from Caleb Graham checks in on Towner and shows off the insanely good wave he gets to surf near his Angourie home everyday. Still don’t know what his job actually is from this video, but clearly it affords him time to stay sharp, as he’s ripping as hard as ever.