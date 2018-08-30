Has there ever been a session documented as well as Nias’ mega swell last month? As edits continue to trickle in from those brave enough to charge the powerful boat-gobbling and reef-rearranging double-ups, different perspectives of how surfers fared during the historic swell are shown.

Between pushing a few groms into ripples and enjoying Nias’ culture, Laurie Towner managed to pack plenty of throaty green monsters until his ribs got xylophoned across the bottom of Lagundri Bay by a thick one.

Directed by Gary Parker.