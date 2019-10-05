It’s hard to call Lee Wilson underrated when he consistently puts out ripping clips like this one. Underappreciated, maybe?

Wilson, one of the best surfers to ever come out of Bali, is recognized by his peers as supremely talented. Which is why surfers like Julian Wilson (unrelated) make sure to include Wilson in video projects whenever possible, like on this trip to Lakey Peak a few years back.

Still, Wilson lurks in the relative shadows of pro surfing, hanging mostly at home in Canggu with his lovely family, surfing three times daily and making art during the time in-between. For Wilson, surfing and painting have always been inherently intertwined, one playing off the other.

“I’d like to surf the way Picasso paints,” Wilson told SURFING in an interview in 2015. “Picasso was so good at improvising. And that’s how I want to surf, improvising with lines on the wave and feeling where to try something short and quick, and where to take broader and bigger strokes. I think Andy [Irons] really understood how to improvise. He was the Picasso of surfers.”