They call the ‘QS “The Grind,” because things get it can get tough on the qualifying tour with the non-stop competition schedule and often lackluster waves. But for Fioravanti, you keep it from getting too grindy by finding a balance, mixing chasing waves on your own terms with the competitive obligations. As you’ll see in the reel above, he spent plenty of time in A-grade surf last year, and he also stayed deadly-sharp in competition, winning an event and re-qualifying for the ‘CT. The 12-minute flick, titled “Balance”, features the Leo in the Philippines, Ireland, Indonesia and Morocco—a great balance of waves, with a great balance of surfing for a great balance of a year.
Leonardo Fioravanti Finds Balance (And Perfect Waves)
Twelve minutes of jersey-less shredding in jaw-droppingly perfect surf