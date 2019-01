Not sure where the title of Liam O’Brien’s new edit, “Incongruous,” comes from because the lines he draws on his forehand and backhand are congruently smooth. O’Brien will be bringing his mixed bag of speed, power and flow to the QS 10,000s this year. Hopefully the underground ripper will find time to string together another edit or two while on the grind.

