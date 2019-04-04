The latest episode of Koa Rothman’s vlog, “This Is Livin'”, lives up to its name and is likely to give you a serious case of FOMO. No, not because of the fun-looking waves at Rockies and Sunset Beach (although, sure, that too), but mostly because of the abundance of mouthwatering poke bowls. Honestly, they just haven’t figured out how to make them like they do in Hawaii anywhere else. Hawaiian culinary excellence aside, you’ll also find some great surfing in the clip above, and a few spills (a board to the face and elbow to the reef) that Rothman seems to just shrug off. Life on the North Shore is too good to get worked up over a little reef rash.