JJ Wessels just sounds like a logger’s name. Maybe that’s where he gets it. Wherever his talent comes from, this little edit of the man includes something so rarely seen in longboard clips: cold and howling offshore sessions. Think a log doesn’t work in those conditions? Try it sometime and you’ll be thrilled with the early entry and trim speed. Don’t take my word for it—just watch Wessels.

