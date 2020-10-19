Clips from the Surf Ranch typically follow a familiar formula: a surfer repeatedly mashes the lip before tucking into a pristine machine-groomed tube and finally capping off the ride with a massive aerial. It’s impressive, but predictable. So when the WSL announced they were planning on hosting a longboard contest in Lemoore, our interest was piqued.

After all, the pool could certainly use a bit more soul.

The event was billed as the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic and all of the usual suspects showed up including Kassia Meador, Alex Knost, Justin Quintal and Joel Tudor. Swapping out aerials for noserides, the all-day contest showcased plenty of creative lines from both the men and women. Once the sun went down, the competition really heated up with the final rounds being held under the lights. Ultimately, Justin Quintal and Soleil Errico wound up taking the top spots at the inaugural event.

Check out all of the action at the video above.