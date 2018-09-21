Generally speaking, longboards at Lowers are a no-no. Usually those who opt for the craft amongst the thruster heavy lineup are sent packing just a little bit further south to Church, where they can be redeemed for their transgression. But when Lowers’ crumbly walls were ditched by the WSL for Slater’s tank, it freed up an event permit at the world class wave and the Relik Longboard World Tour grabbed it.

Check out the highlights of the best traditional loggers in the world cheater-fiving across Lowers’ normally high-fi walls. Congrats to the contest winner, Harrison Roach. For the event results, click here.

Featuring Chad Marshall, Jared Mell, Alex Knost, Tyler Warren, Tommy Witt, Roach, Justin Quintal, and more.