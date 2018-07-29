Eloy Lorenzo here just may have nabbed the longest ride ever at Ulus. Locals are saying longest in more than two decades, but surely this is in the running for longest wave ever there. Plus, there’s the sheer size. I’d have had a heart attack one-third of the way through this thing, heart and veins exploding with adrenaline. Lorenzo just calmly styles his way through the thing, no drama. At least that we can see from the video. Make sure you’ve got a comfy seat and dig in.