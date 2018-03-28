The …Lost “Puddle Jumper HP” is the latest design to emerge from Matt Biolos’ shaping bay. According to his site, Biolos describes the new stick as a very playful board that’s easy to paddle and ride yet still allows more radical and quick turns than the other Puddle Jumper models. Biolos says, “The Puddle Jumper HP can take the domesticated gentleman into a realm thought long gone. Speed, with quickness, fast but loose, precise but playful.”

In the video above, Ian Crane grovels it at a waist-high beachbreak; Mason Ho draws unique lines around rocky sections, and ‘CT rookie Michael Rodrigues puts the new model on rail in some head-high surf. While Crane, Ho, and Rodrigues’ realm of surfing in this clip is probably long gone, if ever even attained, for the majority of domesticated gentleman-the Puddle Jumper HP at least looks very fun and versatile.

