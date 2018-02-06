Surf-wise, doesn’t the Wavegarden Cove have an eerie resemblance to Huntington Beach Pier? Build some false-cement pilings, inject some sand, put up a neon Ruby’s sign, change the water color, and it would mirror HB Pier on a fun day. Except only you and your friends would be out trading waves with intervals shorter than any cyclone south swell. No Huntington Hop needed for those light on their feet. In the video above, watch …Lost A-teamers Carissa Moore, Kolohe Andino, Griffin Colapinto and 12-year-old Australian grommet Winter Vincent go to town on this artificial, HB lookalike.

The question is, does the Wavegarden host Birthday parties?