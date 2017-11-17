Lucas Godfrey’s name is routinely put in that open-ended category of “Underground North Shore Charger.” But Godfrey is as underground as they come. Raised in Pupukea by a Californian father and a German mother, the 23-year-old Godfrey works as a landscaper to afford him the open schedule to paddle out at heavy Pipe, Backdoor, and Off The Wall. We don’t see a sticker on his nose yet, which is crazy to us — but somehow less crazy than the bombs he packs in his latest mix-tape. Sponsors, there’s no time like the present — put this man on your payroll.