A good surfer knows that epics barrels transpire in all shapes and sizes–and a guy like Luke Davis knows a thing or two about the inside of a good tube. During a recent trip to Indonesia, Davis scored many a good tube–some of which Davis claims are the best he’s ever seen around the Indonesia archipelago. Hit play above to watch Davis thread hollow and hefty caverns, perfectly shaped no matter which angle you view from.

luke davis

Luke Davis Attends a Raging Tube Fest

