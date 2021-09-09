These North African Tubes Will Put You in a Trance

Not long before the COVID-19 lockdowns last year, barrel hound Luke Davis ventured to Morocco to score perfect right-hand tubes. And judging by the long-awaited edit above titled “Subterranean”, Davis scored them aplenty. During the same swell that landed Hawaiian charger Billy Kemper in the hospital, Davis got a first-hand look at how flawless (and heavy) the waves in North Africa can be. Click play to watch Davis sample Morocco’s finest points and slabs.

