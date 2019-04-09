The Aussie ripper heads to the old country to slot himself inside frighteningly hollow slabs for the new series "Imagination Roulette"

You know that feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when a wave you’re paddling for suddenly bottoms out, and the trough below seems to have more in common with a never-ending abyss than the bottom of a wave? Well, if you press play on the edit above and really try to put yourself in Luke Hynd’s headspace, you’ll be experiencing something similar to that for the next 11 minutes.

In the first episode of Luke Hynd’s new 4-part series, “Imagination Roulette”, shot by the ever-talented Darcy Ward, the Aussie ripper heads to Ireland to experience the country’s perfect (yet anxiety-inducing) slabbing left handers. The entire edit, titled “PARALLELS”, is wonderfully shot, and starting at the 3:30 mark, you’ll start feeling that sickening rush of adrenaline as you watch Hynd air-drop into bottomless slab after bottomless slab.

Louie’s got three more episodes on the way, so keep an eye out for more of “Imagination Roulette”.