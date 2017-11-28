Four months ago, Perth surfer Luke Wyllie took a spill on a set wave at Tombstones in Gnaraloo, was dragged across shallow reef, and fractured three vertebrae in his neck. He could have easily lost his life. After some dedicated rehab, Luke is back on the pulse for Australia’s grossest slabs, and flying to them, no less — the guy’s a seasoned pilot. Here, filmmaker and friend Tom Jennings spent time with Wyllie on his journey back to the lineup.