Macy Callaghan Stars In "Sunshine, No Clouds"

Twenty-two-year-old Macy Callaghan hangs with the likes of Steph Gilmore and Dimity Stoyle and can often be found snagging gems among a wave-hungry crowd at Snapper Rocks. Constantly surfing with the best of the best (and at the best of the best wave) is why the Avoca-Beach-born regular foot has a refined forehand style that has her currently stacking points on the CS–or putting out short-yet-sweet edits like the one above. Hit play on “Sunshine, No Clouds” to see what Callaghan likes to do sans jersey.

