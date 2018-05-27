Makua Rothman Survives Horrific Wipeout in XXL Cloudbreak

It wasn’t all glory and makes yesterday at what shaped up to be the biggest swell at Cloudbreak since the Volcom Fiji Pro in 2012. Makua Rothman had a violent encounter with a cement-mixer of a foam ball, but came away unscathed on what may be one of the biggest waves ever ridden at the break. “Wave of a lifetime” says Rothman. “Thank you Danilo Couto for the whip. Mahalo to my brother Koa Rothman for making this happen for me, packing all my stuff and making me go on this one. Mahalo to Kai Garcia for saving me after this wave. Uri Kurop, without you, none of this would of been possible.”

