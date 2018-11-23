Soli Bailey travels for the majority of the year, pin-balling between countries for ‘QS events and free surfing trips. What I want to know is how does he have time to do so? Does he ever get tired of scoring perfect waves (probably not)? How does he keep his houseplants alive while he’s traveling so much? While the edit above, “21 Questions with Soli Bailey” does NOT answer all of my pressing questions, it does bring up one very salient one: why the hell is Soli Bailey not on tour yet? Press play and wonder that as well.

Footage of (and a quick interview with) Soli Bailey all shot between 'QS events

