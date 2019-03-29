The North Shore surfing community came together earlier this week to put on the most roots surf contest you can imagine, in memory of their dear friend Chas Chidester. The competition was a fast and loose affair at the high-performance playground of Rocky Point, with the ever-entertaining Cheeseburger acting as contest director and Tom Curren acting as both a competitor (on a skimboard) and a judge (like I said, fast and loose). Everyone from Mason Ho to Fred Patacchia showed up to catch a few waves, and the resulting edit is a reminder of just how awesome DIY surf competition can be. See the list of event winners, and their cash prizes, below.

Best Burn Job: Keoni CheeseBurger Nozaki ($100)

Best Barrel: Luke Shepardson ($100)

Best Arial: Eala Stewart ($100)

Champion: Mason Ho ($1,000)