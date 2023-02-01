Science has basically proven that watching Mason Ho surf for a few minutes does wonders for the mood. Thankfully, the North Shore reef dodger just dropped a whopping 30-minute banger of a highlight reel, featuring all the best waves he clocked into over the course of 2022. Do yourself a favor and hit play on Mase’s 2022 mixtape above. It’ll put you immediately in a stoked state of being.

