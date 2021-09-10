If there’s a tube to be surfed, barrel specialists Mason Ho and Sheldon Paishon will find it. On a somewhat recent trip to Indonesia, the Hawaiian pals sniffed out liquid perfection all around the islands and spent days amassing footage for the highly enjoyable edit above. Click play to watch two experts navigate their way around some of the world’s finest reefs.

Mason Ho and Sheldon Paishon Chase Down Never-Ending Indonesian Tubes

