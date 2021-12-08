Big Boards For the Win

On a good day in winter, most spots on the North Shore are crowded with visiting surfers. The way to outmaneuver the masses is to one, have loads and loads of experience at the break, or two, to ride a bigger board that’ll get you into waves earlier than anyone else. Mason Ho recently relied on both aforementioned strategies on a fun-looking day at V-land, riding a 6’7″ …Lost Gun, gliding into any wave he wanted. Hit play above to watch Ho use a bit of extra foam to his advantage. And look for surprise appearances by Coco Ho, Chris Ward and more.