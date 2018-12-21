Masquerading as Santa Claus or one of his elves, with or without a flowing white beard, Mason Ho and Sheldon Paishon keep the festive wardrobe changes coming as they tear through dry-reef tubes in Hawaii for their latest edit, simply titled “Christmas 2018”. And it ain’t just the holiday attire setting the mood here—the edit is cut to what must be one of the strangest Christmas tunes ever (by none other than Goons of Doom), featuring a distorted voice occasionally crooning “Christmas time is so sexy” over funky guitar licks and drums. Even with mediocre waves it would be a thoroughly entertaining offering, but this edit is more than a gimmick. In fact, you’ll find no shortage of unhinged tuberiding over fin-scraping shelves here. So please, enjoy this early gift from your friends Mason and Sheldon this holiday season.