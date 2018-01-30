Mason Ho in “Eel Boy”

For the last year, Mason Ho has been sneaking off on stealthy little expeditions, searching for bends in the road where swell lines create just enough water (not much) to allow for warped, nearly-dry reef waves to become vaguely rideable. If surfing had anything as sketchy as kickflipping a 20-stair, it would be pulling into one of the volcanic rock meat grinders that Ho is perpetually seeking out and riding with panache. Between Ho’s dry-reef antics, mohawk-clad tube hunting at Pipe and a ’90s-inspired extended credit section, you’ll find plenty of entertainment in the above clip. Just beware of second-hand reef rash.