On a recent trip to Portugal, Hawaiian reef dancer Mason Ho drove south of Ericeira and found a funky and heavily “regulated” wedge that suits his style of surfing perfectly. Which is to say steezy and far from predictable. Hit play to watch the North Shore style king go ham on his European sojourn, where the waves are muito bom.

Of Course Mason Ho Would Find a Fun Wedge in Portugal

