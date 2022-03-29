Mason Ho Finds Board-Breaking Slabs in Northern Europe

Broken boards don’t seem to deter Mason Ho from exploring shallow reefs while on a surf trip abroad. If he, for example, wrecks the nose of one of his sticks, he just saws it right off before his next rock-dodging session. This is exactly what he did in Northern Europe during the filming of his new mini-series “Mason’s Medieval Madness”, the teaser from which you can now watch above. Set to drop an episode each Friday, “Mason’s Medieval Madness” follows the Hawaiian around Europe’s northern latitudes while he searches for sucking slabs. Hit play and keep an eye out for the first official drop.