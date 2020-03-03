We imagine that if Mason Ho, Ben Gravy and Dylan Graves walk into a bar, these weird waves on Fernando de Noronha, Brazil are all they would talk about.
Ho was on Fernando in February for a recent QS 5000 event. But after his loss in the Round of 24, rather than fly home to Hawaii, Ho stuck around for a week hunting for waves. But not just any waves: Fernando is basically novelty heaven, and nobody loves a shallow, rock-laden, backwash-y wedge more than Ho.
In this 13-minute clip, there isn’t a single “normal” wave ridden. As per usualy, Ho punt airs and get shacked on a marginally surfable wedge. He also somehow rides a left all the way in, does an ollie over the backwash, redirects, and then rides right (literally) back to the take-off. It’s one of the most impressive novelty feats we’ve ever seen from Ho, and that’s saying a lot.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Is This The Best Jaws Barrel Ever Ridden?
Billy Kemper is calling this cavernous monster the wave of his life
Hollister Ranch Sues State Over New Public Access Law
The latest escalation in the decades-old dispute over access to the exclusive coast
Mid-Lengths Are Going Mainstream
Channel Islands, …Lost and Firewire now offer mid-length models for mass consumption
Was This One of the Best Days Ever Seen at a California Beach Break?
Revisiting the mythical MLK Day swell from 7 years ago today
Revisiting Kelly Slater’s All-Time Soup Bowl Score From “Campaign 2”
Slater’s ridiculous session in Barbados might never be topped
Jon Wayne Freeman Takes His Quest for Old Guy Airs to Lower Trestles
"It's kind of a shit show, to be honest with you, but I'm excited. ...
New 5-Acre Wave Pool Proposed For West Side of Oahu
Brian Keaulana is hoping to bring a surf park to vacant state land in Kalaeloa
Sophie Goldschmidt Steps Down as CEO of WSL
Erik Logan, WSL’s President of Content, steps into the revolving CEO door
Dylan Graves and Dane Gudauskas Rip a Man-Made Wedge on an Artificial Isle in Nigeria
“Weird Waves” takes us to the most stoke-filled corner of West Africa
Wanna Shape Your Own Board? Here’s What You Need
Just don’t come complaining to us if you plane a finger off
How Searching For Surf in Indonesia Nearly Cost Travis Potter His Life
“Second Thoughts” star recounts some of his most feral surf expeditions
Terrifying Jaws Tubes Top Clips of the Month for December 2019
Not surprisingly, 8 out of December’s top-10 rides went down at Pipeline and Jaws
Revisiting Bruce Irons' 100-Point Ride from the 2004 Eddie Invitational
Flipping back to one of our favorite pages of Waimea Bay history
What to Pack for the North Shore, According to Nathan Florence
The hard-charger on the gear that’ll help you make the most of your time on the rock
Big-Wave Charger Kohl Christensen Hospitalized After Brutal Pipeline Wipeout
Suffers a fractured skull, but is expected to make a full recovery
Can This Unsponsored, Middle-Aged Man Save Surfing?
In "The Ultra-Core Surf Hour", Jon Wayne Freeman is the hero we need
The 5 Most Influential Airs of the Decade
According to aerial wizard Albee Layer
The 5 Most Pivotal Moments of the Decade in Big-Wave Surfing
According to Grant “Twiggy” Baker
The 20 Best Surf Photos from 2019
Not another Instagram carousel, this is the crème de la crème from our year in print
Kerby Brown Defies Death at This Demented-Looking Left
The hard-charging hellman dances with one of Oz’s heaviest slabs
Southern California
Photo: Bryce Lowe-White
Sound off in the comments below!