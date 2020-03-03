We imagine that if Mason Ho, Ben Gravy and Dylan Graves walk into a bar, these weird waves on Fernando de Noronha, Brazil are all they would talk about.

Ho was on Fernando in February for a recent QS 5000 event. But after his loss in the Round of 24, rather than fly home to Hawaii, Ho stuck around for a week hunting for waves. But not just any waves: Fernando is basically novelty heaven, and nobody loves a shallow, rock-laden, backwash-y wedge more than Ho.

In this 13-minute clip, there isn’t a single “normal” wave ridden. As per usualy, Ho punt airs and get shacked on a marginally surfable wedge. He also somehow rides a left all the way in, does an ollie over the backwash, redirects, and then rides right (literally) back to the take-off. It’s one of the most impressive novelty feats we’ve ever seen from Ho, and that’s saying a lot.