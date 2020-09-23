Mason Ho, Kolohe Andino, Sheldon Paishon, Caroline Marks and more recently made the jaunt to inland Texas to perform magic tricks in Waco’s famed cerulean chlorine tank. In addition to the innumerable aerial antics featured in this quick-hit edit, the …Lost squad stages a few great escapes from the pool’s supernatural wedge, including a fairly wizard-like one — the rarest of rare air-to-barrel combo — by Hawaiian Sheldon “Sheldoggydoor” Paishon. 

Mason Ho, Kolohe Andino and More Reach High Altitudes in Waco

