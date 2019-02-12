Asymmetrical surfboard designs have been around for a long time, sitting just out there on the fringe, occasionally poking at the guardrails of surfing’s mainstream in search for a way in. So far the biggest name in pro surfing singing asymmetrical praises has been world-class foam scientist Ryan Burch, but the fresh new edit above from the North Shore’s favorite son, Mason Ho, may signal a wider acceptance of the design in the near future. And who better to get people excited about an unorthodox outline than Mr. Ho? No one does weird better than Mason, and he makes this …Lost asym look like a the kind of sparky little rocket ship that anyone could use in their quiver for those playful, punchy days. Go ahead and press play on the edit above and try to disagree.