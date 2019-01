When it comes to surf craft, Mason Ho has never been one to shy away from the extremes. He’ll roam Pipeline’s lineup on an 8’0″ rhinochaser or, like in the edit above, a quad fish that’s nearly a yard shorter at 5’2″. Hit play to watch Ho confidently put the versatile design through the paces in rampy soup, chunky Sunset and heaving Pipeline.

Edit by Rory Pringle.