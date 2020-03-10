Sure, it’s not roaring Pipe or some backwashy freak wedge. It ain’t bumpy Waimea or a stretch of exposed, cheese-grater reef. But Mason Ho has a way of making any and every condition look thrilling, as he does in the edit above. In Mason’s latest online offering, he waxes up a 5’3″ Fireball Fish and gets to work threading innumerable small, playful, glassy cylinders alongside Sheldon Paishon in Hawaii. Between the makes, the bails and the flails, the above edit is full of contagious fun, and a great primer before your next surf, regardless of the conditions at your local.