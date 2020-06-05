It’s hard to tell if Val’s — the chunk of reef on the very inside at Sunset Beach — is an overlooked gem of a wave, or if Mason Ho is just that good at surfing. Likely, it’s the latter. Ho has a knack for paddling out at wonky and shallow waves and making magic out of otherwise nearly unrideable surf. In this clip, Ho rekindles his love for the wave where he learned to surf. Paddling circles around beginners on soft-tops and sketchy SUP pilots, Ho manages to read between the backwash and reef to find steep bowls and a couple of actual barrels. For most surfers, Val’s isn’t worth a second glance. For Ho, it’s the second coming of V-Land.