About two weeks ago, Mason Ho completely destroyed the nose of his favorite board — a …Lost “Rocket Redux”. Instead of tossing the magic stick, he sent it in for some ding repair. K.O., a family friend, fused together the nose of a “MR X Mayhem California Twin” and the body of the “Rocket Redux” into a rideable “Frankenstein” surfboard. Of course, Mason immediately took his newly repaired Frankboard out to the shallowest and sketchiest surf spot he could find in Hawaii. In the clip above, Ho and his friend Sheldon Paishon launch themselves over countless ledges at a skitz slab that just barely qualifies as a surfable wave. While most attempts end with a closeout in front of dry reef, Ho and Paishon both snag a couple of gems, and somehow manage to avoid breaking board or body.