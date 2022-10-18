Mason Ho Tackles the Wedge During Hurricane Kay

Not many people leave their homes during impending hurricanes and fly toward its fury. But, as you know, Mason Ho isn’t your average surfer. Recently, when Hurricane Kay was making its way up the West Coast, Ho took a red eye flight from his home in Hawaii to Southern California, to tackle The Wedge when it was doing its thing, choosing–as you’ll see in the above edit–to tame its unruly righthander in a way that only Ho knows how.