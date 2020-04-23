There are very few surfers in the world above the age of 13 who can hop on a 4’9″ x 17.63″ mini-thruster and not only float, but also shred. Mason Ho, of course, is one of them — but mostly because any tangible object that floats in briny liquid is good enough for the king of novelty. During a recent swell on the North Shore, Mason took a 20-liter …Lost Mini Rad Ripper out for a spin at Backdoor and, judging by the edit above, he had zero issues threading a low-volume potato chip. After bagging a handful of fun-sized tubes, Mason mosied on over to a rock-strewn lineup with his pint-sized whip for a good ol’ fashion reef dance. You know, typical Mason stuff.