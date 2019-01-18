Did you really think Mason Ho, surfing’s court jester and dry reef rubber man, would simply drop in and power-stance his way down a macking Waimea face? The approach most “sane” big wave surfers take. Of course not, Mason draws his own line wherever he surfs and the fabled big wave jewel of the North Shore is no exception. Hit play to watch Mason trans from regular to goofy mid-wave, absolutely refuse to bail off his board while in the clutches of a whitewater avalanche and, of course, attempt to weave through the violent backwash of Waimea’s shorebreak on a 9’8″ rhinochaser.

Mason charges big Waimea in a way only Mason would

