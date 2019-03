A lot of people can do airs, put it on rail and get deeply barreled–but, then again, no one does those things quite like Mason Ho. In his latest edit, you’ll find all of the above done in distinctly Mason fashion, complete with funky wedges, cross-step floaters and some quality tube time behind an unsuspecting surfer in Indo. Press play above to watch some high-performance surfing that just oozes fun.

Another must-watch from the Hawaiian dynamo

