No surfer draws more creative lines on a wave than Mason Ho. Who else can confidently and stylishly do chop hops at 20-foot Waimea, thread impossible tubes at Sunset’s inside bowl on a tiny twin-fin and lay down reverse-grab full-body stalls at pumping Padang?

Fortunately for us, Ho has Rory Pringle as his talented sidekick, and no surf goes undocumented. Throughout 2019, nobody put out more raw, no-bullshit clips than Ho and Pringle—every week they dropped something new on Instagram or YouTube. So much content it was impossible to keep up.

With that in mind, Ho and Pringle condensed their year of releases into this comprehensive 30-minute montage from Hawaii, Texas, California, Indo, and beyond. And because the duo is constantly stoked to release footage, they’ve already dropped a new edit for 2020, which you can watch below.