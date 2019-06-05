Filmed by the WSL

Two weeks ago, when Matahi Drollet posted a video on Instagram of himself getting spit out of Teahupo’o cavern, pros and fans alike started claiming it was one of the best barrels ever ridden. So when compiling this month’s Clips of the Month, we had ourselves an obvious pick for the top spot. But Drollet’s mind-boggling clip wasn’t the only memorable one to surface from the incredible run of swell to hit Tahiti this month. Cinematographer Ryan Moss was on hand to document both swells for Red Bull’s Sessions series, single-handedly capturing a ton of jaw-dropping waves–two of which topped our list of Clips of the Month for May. Press play and enjoy rewatching Drollet’s internet-breaking wave and nine additional amazing rides from Stephanie Gilmore, Griffin Colapinto, Italo Ferreira, Lorenzo Avvenenti and more.

Counting down the top-10 surf clips for the month of May, featuring Matahi Drollet's Teahupo'o drainer that will go down in barrel-riding infamy

