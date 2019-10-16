Skeleton Bay only lights up a few times each year, so when it does it sends surfers around the world into a flight-booking frenzy. This year, the season started with a bang—two days of cartoonish-looking pits exploded for miles down Africa’s freakish sand point, and guys like Brett Barley and Koa Smith documented it in-depth.

While it’s been relatively quiet since, there have been a couple of notable swells, most recently the one you’ll see above in Matt Bromley’s recent Vlog episode. While this swell is a little smaller, and a lingering fog bank makes it appear less appealing on film, Bromley’s session was filled with plenty of ruler-edged left tube perfection, capped off by 4-time kite surfing world champion Keahi Aboitiz towing him into a wave with a kite. As you’ll see, by whipping into the wave early, Bromley takes off deeper and with more speed than normal (Jet Skis aren’t allowed at Skeleton Bay), allowing him to perfectly backdoor the first heavy section, and get tubed twice more. Just another day at the world’s best sandbar.