Matt Meola is an Aerial Freak

When the ocean is littered with wind-torn white caps–so much so that kiteboarders are dominating the lineup–most surfers will find something else to do with their time. But not aerial wizard Matt Meola. The lightfooted Maui native thrives on blustery conditions, which help him land above-the-lip antics like the Spindle Flip or the ones featured in the edit above. Press play and wonder at the kid’s unparalleled technical footwork.